video Top News
Pope implicitly criticizes U.S. for leaving Paris climate accord
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 00:57
Pope Francis backs science and implicitly criticizes the United States for pulling out of the Paris climate accord. Rough cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATON. Pope Francis on Monday (October 16) implicitly criticised the United States for pulling out of the Paris agreement on climate change, saying scientists have given the world the means to deal with its devastating effects. The Argentine pope strongly backed the 2015 accord to limit global warming and the Vatican hosted a series of scientific conferences to discuss its effects on the planet. In an address to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) at its headquarters in Rome, the Pope said the consequences of climate change could be seen every day and it was sad that some countries had chosen to distance themself from the Paris Accord. This was a direct reference to U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced in June that Washington was pulling out of the accord championed by his predecessor, Barack Obama.
