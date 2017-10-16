Reuters - Video

Several hurt, one missing after Louisiana oil rig explodes

Monday, October 16, 2017 - 00:52

One worker is missing and several were injured after an oil production platform operated by a New Orleans company exploded and caught fire in Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday night. Linda So reports.

Massive flames shooting through the night sky after an oil rig on Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain exploded Sunday night. Nats: :51 "I'm two blocks away and it shook me out of my couch." This video was captured by a resident who heard the loud explosion that rattled some nearby homes. Several workers were injured and one is missing. Authorities say the explosion was apparently caused when cleaning chemicals ignited on the surface of the platform. Clovelly Oil Company operates the production platform. The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities are using boats and a helicopter to search for the missing worker. Some of the injured suffered severe burns and were taken to the hospital. Authorities say oil could be leaking into the lake... but added it won't affect drinking water because it's pulled from the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard says it will conduct water quality tests as a precaution.

