video Top News
Several hurt, one missing after Louisiana oil rig explodes
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 00:52
One worker is missing and several were injured after an oil production platform operated by a New Orleans company exploded and caught fire in Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday night. Linda So reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
Massive flames shooting through the night sky after an oil rig on Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain exploded Sunday night. Nats: :51 "I'm two blocks away and it shook me out of my couch." This video was captured by a resident who heard the loud explosion that rattled some nearby homes. Several workers were injured and one is missing. Authorities say the explosion was apparently caused when cleaning chemicals ignited on the surface of the platform. Clovelly Oil Company operates the production platform. The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities are using boats and a helicopter to search for the missing worker. Some of the injured suffered severe burns and were taken to the hospital. Authorities say oil could be leaking into the lake... but added it won't affect drinking water because it's pulled from the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard says it will conduct water quality tests as a precaution.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Several hurt, one missing after Louisiana oil rig explodes
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 00:52
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:28)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:48)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:08)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:44)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:28)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:30)
Editors' Picks »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:18)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:47)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (2:23)
Sun, Oct 15, 2017 - (1:20)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:23)
Innovations »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (1:22)
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - (1:32)
Entertainment »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:45)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:37)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:15)
Rough Cuts »
7:40am EDT - (0:45)
2:37am EDT - (0:47)
12:16am EDT - (1:25)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:43)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:03)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:20)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:19)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:44)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:55)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:14)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:54)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:08)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:07)