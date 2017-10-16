Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Protests as Spain says it will sack Catalan leaders
Protests as Spain says it will sack Catalan leaders - 01:59
Afghans hold funeral after double mosque attack
Afghans hold funeral after double mosque attack - 01:13
Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back
Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back - 01:29
GOP plan targets cherished tax breaks
GOP plan targets cherished tax breaks - 02:07
At least nine killed as 'Vampire' mania spreads in Malawi
At least nine killed as 'Vampire' mania spreads in Malawi - 01:44
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes - 01:07
Melania donates inaugural ball gown
Melania donates inaugural ball gown - 01:00
Breakingviews TV: Lyft vs. Uber
Breakingviews TV: Lyft vs. Uber - 04:22
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push - 02:16
'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan
'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan - 01:01
ISS astronauts take another walk in space
ISS astronauts take another walk in space - 01:07
Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan
Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan - 01:11

Trump says he's 'closer than ever' with McConnell

Monday, October 16, 2017 - 01:43

At a White House joint appearance, U.S. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell try to move past the tensions that followed the collapse of the healthcare reform effort on Monday with a show of unity that focused on tax reform and other items on the Republican agenda. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell tried to move past the tensions that followed the collapse of the healthcare reform effort on Monday with a show of unity that focused on tax reform and other items on the Republican agenda. "We are probably now, despite what we read - we're probably now - I think at least as far as I'm concerned - closer than every before," Trump said at a White House Rose Garden appearance with McConnell. "The relationship is very good. We're fighting for the same thing - we're fighting for lower taxes, big tax cuts, the biggest tax cuts in the history of our nation." The two men said they have been friends for a long time, and McConnell said they were in frequent contact on a range of issues. Their White House meeting came as Republicans were trying to gather support for a tax reform plan that was another of Trump's priorities during the presidential campaign. "We have the same agenda," McConnell told reporters. "We've been friends and acquaintances for a long time. We talk frequently - we don't give you a readout every time we have a conversation."

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Trump says he's 'closer than ever' with McConnell

Monday, October 16, 2017 - 01:43