Trump says he's 'closer than ever' with McConnell

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell tried to move past the tensions that followed the collapse of the healthcare reform effort on Monday with a show of unity that focused on tax reform and other items on the Republican agenda. "We are probably now, despite what we read - we're probably now - I think at least as far as I'm concerned - closer than every before," Trump said at a White House Rose Garden appearance with McConnell. "The relationship is very good. We're fighting for the same thing - we're fighting for lower taxes, big tax cuts, the biggest tax cuts in the history of our nation." The two men said they have been friends for a long time, and McConnell said they were in frequent contact on a range of issues. Their White House meeting came as Republicans were trying to gather support for a tax reform plan that was another of Trump's priorities during the presidential campaign. "We have the same agenda," McConnell told reporters. "We've been friends and acquaintances for a long time. We talk frequently - we don't give you a readout every time we have a conversation."