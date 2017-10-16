video Top News
U.S. and South Korea conduct joint Navy drills
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 01:01
South Korea and the United States have begun week-long joint Navy drills in the waters around the Korean peninsula, amid high tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme. Grace Lee reports.
Washington and Seoul - uniting on Korean waters on Monday (October 16) kicking off a week of joint Naval drills that North Korea insists is a "rehearsal for war." (SOUNDBITE) (Korean) SOUTH KOREA'S NAVY COMMANDER AT PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE, JANG WOOK, SAYING: "Today's drill is designed to enhance the capability of combined operations for North Korea's provocative behaviours on the sea." About 40 navy vessels are taking part in the exercises. Both sides flexing military muscle at a time of growing tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programme. But Washington insists its keeping lines open with Pyongyang. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson saying President Trump has instructed him to continue with a peaceful approach. North Korea is known to be working on a long-range missile capable of hitting the Unites States and is actively testing out rockets. South Korean officials say Pyongyang could time its next provocation to coincide with China's Communist Party Congress which begins on Wednesday (October 18).
