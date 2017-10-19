"Bigotry seems emboldened": George W. Bush

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Former President George W. Bush said "bigotry seems emboldened" during a speech at the George W. Bush Institute on Thursday (October 19). "Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication," said Bush. The former president also warned the U.S. needs to reject "white supremacy." Bush's remarks come as hundreds of police officers wearing bulletproof vests were deployed at the University of Florida on Thursday to guard against unrest over a speech by a white nationalist that was expected to draw thousands in protest. Richard Spencer's event at the university in Gainesville, which prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency to prepare for possible violence, comes about two months after rallies by neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, led to a deadly clash with counter-protesters.