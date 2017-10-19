video Top News
Brexit must not be used to turn UK into a tax haven - Corbyn
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 01:00
On a visit to Brussels UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says it would be wrong to ''threaten Europe'' with talk of turning the UK into a tax haven. Rough cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the British opposition Labour Party, said on Thursday (October 19) he would fight any attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May's government to use Britain's exit from the European Union as a way to turn the country into a tax haven. Speaking ahead of a meeting with the prime ministers of Sweden and Italy, as well as the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, he said that he had arrived in Brussels to ensure negotiations were on track. Corbyn warned that if the UK walked away from the EU without a deal, it would be "catastrophic" for UK manufacturing industry. Elsewhere in Brussels, May said she would pledge continued British cooperation with the EU on issues like defense and security after Brexit and looked forward to progress in talks on Britain's withdrawal in the coming weeks. EU leaders plan to issue a statement after May leaves on Friday (October 20), saying they hope a deal can be struck at their next summit in December.
