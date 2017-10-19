Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Hundreds mourn Egyptian police attacked by militants
Hundreds mourn Egyptian police attacked by militants - 01:22
Funeral for Sgt. Johnson, killed in Niger ambush
Funeral for Sgt. Johnson, killed in Niger ambush - 01:24
Trump to allow release of JFK files
Trump to allow release of JFK files - 01:16
Trump to allow release of JFK files
Trump to allow release of JFK files - 01:14
U.S. hospitals tapping foreign nurses to fill the gap
U.S. hospitals tapping foreign nurses to fill the gap - 02:27
Protests as Spain says it will sack Catalan leaders
Protests as Spain says it will sack Catalan leaders - 01:59
Afghans hold funeral after double mosque attack
Afghans hold funeral after double mosque attack - 01:13
Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back
Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back - 01:29
GOP plan targets cherished tax breaks
GOP plan targets cherished tax breaks - 02:07
At least nine killed as 'Vampire' mania spreads in Malawi
At least nine killed as 'Vampire' mania spreads in Malawi - 01:44
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes - 01:07
Melania donates inaugural ball gown
Melania donates inaugural ball gown - 01:00

Ex-Tulsa cop convicted of killing daughter's black boyfriend

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 00:46

Former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler is found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his daughter's black boyfriend Jeremy Lake. Linda So reports.

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

Guilty of first-degree manslaughter. Former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler faces 15 years in prison for killing his daughter's black boyfriend Jeremy Lake in August of 2014. The conviction comes after three previous trials ended in hung juries. Shannon, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, says he was acting in self defense. The 57-year-old testified at his trial that he believed Lake, who had just started dating his daughter, had a gun. No weapons were found on the 19-year-old or at the scene of the shooting. The boyfriend's aunt says he was simply extending his hand for a shake when he was shot and killed. Sentencing for Kepler is scheduled for next month.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Ex-Tulsa cop convicted of killing daughter's black boyfriend

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 00:46