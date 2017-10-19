video Top News
Ex-Tulsa cop convicted of killing daughter's black boyfriend
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 00:46
Former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler is found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his daughter's black boyfriend Jeremy Lake. Linda So reports.
Guilty of first-degree manslaughter. Former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler faces 15 years in prison for killing his daughter's black boyfriend Jeremy Lake in August of 2014. The conviction comes after three previous trials ended in hung juries. Shannon, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, says he was acting in self defense. The 57-year-old testified at his trial that he believed Lake, who had just started dating his daughter, had a gun. No weapons were found on the 19-year-old or at the scene of the shooting. The boyfriend's aunt says he was simply extending his hand for a shake when he was shot and killed. Sentencing for Kepler is scheduled for next month.
