video Top News
Florida university braces for Richard Spencer speech
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 01:28
Security is tight at the University of Florida ahead of an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer, who helped organize the Charlottesville rally that turned deadly in August. Linda So reports.
ATTN: EDITORS. THIS STORY HAS BEEN RESENT WITH A CORRECTION. THE NAME OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA PRESIDENT IS KENT FUCHS NOT JOHN FUCHS AS ORIGINALLY STATED. WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE. The University of Florida is bracing for violence and a day of protests. More than 500 officers from across the state have been called in to the Gainesville campus ahead of a speech by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer. NATS: SPENCER: "Heil our people, heil victory." His visit prompting Florida's governor to declare a state of emergency. SOUNDBITE: SADIE DARNELL, ALACHUA COUNTY SHERIFF, SAYING: "We are hoping that this is going to be a non-event. But, we are prepared to respond and handle this." NATS: CHARLOTTESVILLE Spencer helped organize the August white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned deadly. Security concerns prompted University of Florida president Kent Fuchs to reject Spencer's plan to speak on campus last month. SOUNDBITE: UF PRESIDENT KENT FUCHS, SAYING: "The values of our University are not shared by Mr. Spencer," But Spencer's lawyers threatened to sue saying the university is required under the first amendent to allow Spencer to speak. His attorney insisting Spencer is not promoting violence. SOUNDBITE: SPENCER'S ATTORNEY GARY EDINGER, SAYING: "The discord and the law breaking and in the case of Charlottesville a murder, that is a consequence of the speech but it's not advocated in the speech again it's a thin line but it's a very important constitutional one." NATS: STUDENTS PROTESTING Some students plan to protest Spencer's visit, calling his message hate speech. Others plan to stay away. SOUNDBITE: NAFEESAH ATTAH, UNIVERSITY STUDENT, SAYING: "I don't feel safe being here, especially since I'm a woman of color. So I'll lean on my other friends who will be out there. But I will definitely be inside my house."
