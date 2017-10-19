video Top News
Kelly 'stunned' by congresswoman's response to Trump call
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 01:03
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says he was stunned by the response of Congresswoman Federica Wilson, who was with a widow of a fallen soldier during a phone call from President Donald Trump. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) The White House was "stunned" by claims by Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson that President Donald Trump was "insensitive" during a phone call to the widow of a fallen soldier, Chief of Staff John Kelly said on Thursday (October 19). Kelly, who lost his own son in Afghanistan, criticized the politicization of the call, which he described as being "the most difficult thing you can imagine." Trump was calling the widow of Sergeant La David T. Johnson, who, along with three other U.S. soldiers, was killed in a firefight in Niger. The U.S. military is investigating the incident to find out what went wrong and what, if any, changes need to be made.
