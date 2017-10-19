Reuters - Video

Suspect arrested after Maryland killing spree

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 01:04

A man suspected of killing three co-workers and critically wounding two others in Maryland is arrested after a multi-state manhunt. Linda So reports.

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

The manhunt is over. Police arrested Radee Prince on Wednesday night after a daylong search that spanned two states. Authorities say the 37-year-old showed up for work just before 9 a.m. and shot five of his co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland. Three of them died. Two others were critically wounded. Several employees saw what happened. SOUNDBITE: KEVIN DOYLE, WITNESS, SAYING: "I think they were right there when it happened. One guy was crying, I think it was their friends or their co-workers." Investigators say Prince fled the scene in a Black GMC Acadia. Just hours later he allegedly shot and injured another man at a used car dealership in Wilmington, Delaware. SOUNDBITE: CHIEF ROBERT TRACY, WILMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, SAYING: "He knew every one of the people he shot. They had some type of relationship. And they knew him.. " Prince has a lengthy criminal history. Police say he was arrested 42 times in Delaware and had 15 felony convictions. The manhunt forced a lockdown on the set of the Netflix series, House of Cards, which films in the area.

