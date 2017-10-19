Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Hundreds mourn Egyptian police attacked by militants
Hundreds mourn Egyptian police attacked by militants - 01:22
Funeral for Sgt. Johnson, killed in Niger ambush
Funeral for Sgt. Johnson, killed in Niger ambush - 01:24
Trump to allow release of JFK files
Trump to allow release of JFK files - 01:16
Trump to allow release of JFK files
Trump to allow release of JFK files - 01:14
U.S. hospitals tapping foreign nurses to fill the gap
U.S. hospitals tapping foreign nurses to fill the gap - 02:27
Protests as Spain says it will sack Catalan leaders
Protests as Spain says it will sack Catalan leaders - 01:59
Afghans hold funeral after double mosque attack
Afghans hold funeral after double mosque attack - 01:13
Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back
Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back - 01:29
GOP plan targets cherished tax breaks
GOP plan targets cherished tax breaks - 02:07
At least nine killed as 'Vampire' mania spreads in Malawi
At least nine killed as 'Vampire' mania spreads in Malawi - 01:44
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes - 01:07
Melania donates inaugural ball gown
Melania donates inaugural ball gown - 01:00

Trump gives "blessing to Congress" for Puerto Rico funds

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 01:19

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will work with the U.S. Congress to approve grants and loans to help rebuild Puerto Rico following its devastation by Hurricane Maria a month ago. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will work with the U.S. Congress to approve grants and loans to help rebuild Puerto Rico after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria a month ago. Trump, speaking to reporters before a meeting with Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello, said repayment of federal loans to Puerto Rico will come before repayment of the island's private debt. Before the hurricane, the bankrupt territory was already struggling with $72 billion in debt.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Trump gives "blessing to Congress" for Puerto Rico funds

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 01:19