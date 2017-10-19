video Top News
Trump gives "blessing to Congress" for Puerto Rico funds
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 01:19
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will work with the U.S. Congress to approve grants and loans to help rebuild Puerto Rico following its devastation by Hurricane Maria a month ago. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will work with the U.S. Congress to approve grants and loans to help rebuild Puerto Rico after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria a month ago. Trump, speaking to reporters before a meeting with Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello, said repayment of federal loans to Puerto Rico will come before repayment of the island's private debt. Before the hurricane, the bankrupt territory was already struggling with $72 billion in debt.
