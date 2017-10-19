video Top News
Wall Street ends flat
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 01:26
A rally in utilites and healthcare stocks helped the Dow and S&P 500 come back to close flat Thursday on the 30th anniversary of the Black Monday crash. Fred Katayama reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
Apple took the shine off Wall Street Thursday on the 30th anniversary of the Black Monday market crash. But a rally in utilties and healthcare stocks helped the Dow and S&P 500 come back to close flat from an earlier deficit. Michael Bapis of Bapis Group at HighTower: SOUNDBITE: MICHAEL BAPIS, PARTNER, BAPIS GROUP AT HIGHTOWER, (ENGLISH) SAYING: "People are getting nervous. The sentiment's the highest it's been since the 2000 levels. Earnings are moving in the right direction. Ironically, jobless claims were the lowest they've been since 1973. So I think it's like a push-pull. People are wondering where are we going to settle in these markets." Apple shares dropped amid signs of poor demand for the iPhone 8. The CEO of Canada's largest mobile network said appetite for the phone had been "anemic". Also declining: United Airlines and other airline stocks. Flight cancellations caused by hurricanes slammed United's quarterly profit. Verizon shares surged higher. The carrier added more phone subscribers than expected in the latest quarter. Two bright signs on the labor front: The number of Americans filing jobless claims fell to its lowest level in nearly 45 years. Factory employment in the mid-Atlantic region rose to a record high in October. In Europe, political upheaval in Spain and disappointing earnings from Unilever and Publicis pulled the markets lower.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Wall Street ends flat
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 01:26
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:28)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:48)
Sat, Oct 21, 2017 - (1:15)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (3:07)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:03)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:57)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:07)
Editors' Picks »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:42)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:00)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:47)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (2:23)
Sun, Oct 15, 2017 - (1:20)
Innovations »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (1:22)
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - (1:32)
Entertainment »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:35)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:45)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:37)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:15)
Rough Cuts »
Sat, Oct 21, 2017 - (0:45)
Sat, Oct 21, 2017 - (0:47)
Sat, Oct 21, 2017 - (1:25)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:07)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:08)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:43)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:20)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:19)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:14)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:54)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:08)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:07)