'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan
Friday, October 20, 2017 - 01:01
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan tells CBS This Morning that identity politics is 'dangerous' for the country and those who believe identity politics is the way to win an election are 'wrong'. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said identity politics was 'dangerous' for the country and those who believed identity politics was the way to win an election was 'wrong'. "I think identity politics has gotten out of control," Ryan said on "CBS This Morning" on Friday. "I think it's really dangerous for our country... It comes from our side and it comes from the left."
