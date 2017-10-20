ISS astronauts take another walk in space

NASA astronauts Joe Acaba and Randy Bresnik perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station to make some minor repairs and install a HD camera and replacing a light. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) NASA astronauts Joe Acaba and Randy Bresnik ventured outside to repair the International Space Station on Friday. The tasks included installing a HD camera and replacing a light. This is Expedition 53 crew's third and final spacewalk in the current series.