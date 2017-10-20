Madrid will impose direct rule on Catalonia - Spanish PM

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he will announce on Saturday (October 21) measures to impose direct rule on the wealthy region of Catalonia over its bid to secede. Speaking in Brussels, Rajoy added the measures, based on a never-before-used article of Spain's 1978 constitution, would have backing from the main opposition Socialist party, and centrist group Ciudadanos. The Socialists, the main opposition, said on Friday (October 20) they would back special measures to impose central rule on the region to thwart the secessionist-minded Catalan government and end a crisis that has unsettled the euro and hurt confidence in the euro zone's fourth-largest economy. The prime minister, who wants opposition support to be able to present a united front in the crisis, has called an emergency cabinet meeting on Saturday to pave the way for Madrid establishing central control in the region.