Melania donates inaugural ball gown

Friday, October 20, 2017 - 01:00

First lady, Melania Trump has donated her Inaugural Ball gown to the National Museum of American History, where it will become part of the First Ladies Collection. Colette Luke has more.

In the tradition of first ladies before her...Melania Trump has donated her inaugural ball gown to the National Museum of American History, where it will become part of the First Ladies Collection. MELANIA BITE "I My hope this piece is one of many great beginnings to our families history Natsot (Dancing) It certainly attracted attention on Inauguration night. Natsot (Dancing) Designed by Herve Pierre in collaboration with Mrs. Trump, the White House descibes the dress as "a vanilla silk crepe off-the-shoulder gown with a slit skirt, accent from neckline to hem, and claret ribbon around the waist." It was a memorable outfit for a memorable night...one that Melania Trump says deserves a place in America history. MELANIA BITE "In addition to celebrating fashion, which is something I have loved since I was a small child, there is no better way to memorialize such a special evening, and new chapter in the life of our family."

Melania donates inaugural ball gown

Friday, October 20, 2017 - 01:00