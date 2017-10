Obama calls Virginia voters to action

Barack Obama hits the campaign trail on Thursday (October 19) for the first time since he left the White House, urging voters in Virginia to support Democrats in next month's state elections. No Reporter Narration.

(ROUGH CUT - NO REPORTER NARRATION) Barack Obama is urging Virginia voters to turn out for next month's state elections. Obama on Thursday (October 19) spoke to supporters at a rally for Democrat Ralph Northam, who is running for governor, Without mentioning Republican President Donald Trump by name, Obama said "Instead of our politics reflecting our values, we've got politics infecting our communities." He told youth at the event that social media campaigns were great, but voting was even better.