Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan

Friday, October 20, 2017 - 01:11

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan praises the U.S. Senate for passing a budget plan that would pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the U.S. Senate for passing a budget plan that would pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support. "We're very excited, actually the Senate vote was perfect yesterday," Ryan said. Ryan said the budget vote will allow Republicans to 'get on track' to pass tax reform. By a 51-to-49 vote, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the budget measure, which would add up to $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade in order to pay for proposed tax cuts. U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the federal budget next week, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

