video Top News
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push
Friday, October 20, 2017 - 02:16
President Donald Trump’s drive to overhaul the U.S. tax code cleared a critical hurdle on Thursday when the Senate approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - (1:32)
