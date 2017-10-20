Reuters - Video

U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push

Friday, October 20, 2017 - 02:16

President Donald Trump’s drive to overhaul the U.S. tax code cleared a critical hurdle on Thursday when the Senate approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.

