Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Melania donates inaugural ball gown
Melania donates inaugural ball gown - 01:00
Breakingviews TV: Lyft vs. Uber
Breakingviews TV: Lyft vs. Uber - 04:22
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push - 02:16
'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan
'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan - 01:01
ISS astronauts take another walk in space
ISS astronauts take another walk in space - 01:07
Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan
Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan - 01:11
U.S. Senate passes budget bill; tax debate comes next
U.S. Senate passes budget bill; tax debate comes next - 00:57
Madrid will impose direct rule on Catalonia - Spanish PM
Madrid will impose direct rule on Catalonia - Spanish PM - 01:08
U.S. hospitals get creative with perks to attract nurses
U.S. hospitals get creative with perks to attract nurses - 02:45
Obama calls Virginia voters to action
Obama calls Virginia voters to action - 01:02
Pressure mounts for details on deadly Niger ambush
Pressure mounts for details on deadly Niger ambush - 00:56

Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes

Friday, October 20, 2017 - 01:07

Investors grew optimistic Friday after the Trump administration cleared a hurdle to cut taxes. As Fred Katayama reports, bank and tech stocks led the rally.

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

The passage of a Senate budget draft lifted Wall Street Friday to close at record highs. Bank stocks rose, and tech stocks recovered. Investors growing optimistic after the Trump administration cleared a critical hurdle to cut taxes. Lisa Erickson of U.S. Bank Wealth Management: SOUNDBITE: LISA ERICKSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, (ENGLISH) SAYING: "We do believe that the passage of the budget resolution does give the market some additional hope. And I think what you're going to see on the fiscal policy front is that as people continue to monitor and they see some positive developments, they will begin to price that into the equity market." PayPal shares shot higher, helping lift tech stocks. Quarterly profit jumped up sharply, and the payments company raised its earnings forecast. Weighing on the Dow: Procter & Gamble. The consumer products maker's tepid quarterly sales narrowly missed analysts' estimates. Home builders shares rose after U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly rebounded in September. In Europe, the major markets closed flat as a drop in consumer stocks were offset by a gain in financial shares.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes

Friday, October 20, 2017 - 01:07