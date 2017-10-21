Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back

(SOUNDBITE) (English) STEVE BANNON, FORMER CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST, SAYING: "Are not going to just sit there and give you your country back. You're going to have to take it back." President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon is wasting no time ahead of next year's mid-term elections. And in California Friday, the Breitbart News executive sought to inspire Republicans at their fall convention. (SOUNDBITE) (English) STEVE BANNON, FORMER CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST, SAYING: "The permanent political class that runs this country is one of the great dangers we face. The K Street crowd, the donor class, and the politicians they own. They've taken this country in a very dangerous, very, very dangerous direction." And his mission here: get Republicans to take back California and take the fight to what he called was the resistance. (SOUNDBITE) (English) STEVE BANNON, FORMER CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST, SAYING: "It's time in California we start to have some victories. The resistance is this permanent political class, this combination of lobbyists, and consultants and corporatists and globalist elites. And the heart of this resistance, the beating heart of it is Silicon Valley." Like at other events featuring rightwing firebrands, protesters gathered outside to condemn Bannon's appearance. There were no reports of violence nor arrests.