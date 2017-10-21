Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record
3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record - 01:05
Trump's border wall promise seeing first tangible signs
Trump's border wall promise seeing first tangible signs - 01:19
Russian flags thrown at Trump as he arrives at U.S. Capitol
Russian flags thrown at Trump as he arrives at U.S. Capitol - 00:55
Breakingviews TV: Whirlpool sucking sound
Breakingviews TV: Whirlpool sucking sound - 02:51
Trump-Corker feud flares up ahead of key meeting
Trump-Corker feud flares up ahead of key meeting - 01:38
Ryan dismisses Corker, Trump feud; wants tax reform
Ryan dismisses Corker, Trump feud; wants tax reform - 00:56
Trump \
Trump "debases our country": Corker - 02:27
Trump \
Trump "debases our country": Corker - 02:27
Murder charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock
Murder charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock - 00:59
Harry Potter editions work magic for Bloomsbury
Harry Potter editions work magic for Bloomsbury - 00:46
Amateur videos show extent of child malnutrition in Syria
Amateur videos show extent of child malnutrition in Syria - 01:01
Severe weather slams Carolinas
Severe weather slams Carolinas - 00:52

Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back

Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 01:29

Former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon appeared in California on Friday, where he urged state Republicans to take the state back. Nathan Frandino reports.

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

(SOUNDBITE) (English) STEVE BANNON, FORMER CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST, SAYING: "Are not going to just sit there and give you your country back. You're going to have to take it back." President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon is wasting no time ahead of next year's mid-term elections. And in California Friday, the Breitbart News executive sought to inspire Republicans at their fall convention. (SOUNDBITE) (English) STEVE BANNON, FORMER CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST, SAYING: "The permanent political class that runs this country is one of the great dangers we face. The K Street crowd, the donor class, and the politicians they own. They've taken this country in a very dangerous, very, very dangerous direction." And his mission here: get Republicans to take back California and take the fight to what he called was the resistance. (SOUNDBITE) (English) STEVE BANNON, FORMER CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST, SAYING: "It's time in California we start to have some victories. The resistance is this permanent political class, this combination of lobbyists, and consultants and corporatists and globalist elites. And the heart of this resistance, the beating heart of it is Silicon Valley." Like at other events featuring rightwing firebrands, protesters gathered outside to condemn Bannon's appearance. There were no reports of violence nor arrests.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back

Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 01:29