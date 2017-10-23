Reuters - Video

Politically charged murder trial of Mexican immigrant starts in San Francisco
Mueller probing influential DC lobbyist Podesta
Texas police say body found in Texas 'most likely' missing three-year-old girl
Wall Street retreats from record
Pence condemns Iran on anniversary of Beirut bombing
Flake, Corker blast Trump as party feud deepens
3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record
Trump's border wall promise seeing first tangible signs
Russian flags thrown at Trump as he arrives at U.S. Capitol
Breakingviews TV: Whirlpool sucking sound
Trump-Corker feud flares up ahead of key meeting
Democrats struggle in court to save Obamacare payments

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 01:25

A U.S. judge on Monday appeared skeptical toward a request from several states that want him to order the administration of Republican President Donald Trump to continue payments to health insurers under Obamacare.

