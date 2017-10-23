Pence condemns Iran on anniversary of Beirut bombing

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence marked the anniversary of a 1983 truck bomb attack at the Marine compound in Beirut that killed 241 U.S. service members describing it as the beginning of the "war on terror." At the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., Pence also said that President Donald Trump "has put Iran on notice," after the president broke ranks with other major powers earlier this month by disavowing Iran's compliance with a 2015 multinational nuclear deal. Pence also said, "We grieve the loss of four Americans heroes, who fell in Niger earlier this month." The widow of a U.S. Army sergeant killed in Niger this month said on Monday that Trump had "made me cry even worse" in a condolence telephone call when he said her husband "knew what he signed up for." Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the 34th anniversary of the Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon Monday (10/23). 241 service members, most of them Marines were killed when a truck filled with explosives drove into barracks early on the morning of October, 23, 1983. The attack was perpetrated by Hezbollah, the Lebanese terrorist organization backed by the Iranian government. The Vice President called the bombing the beginning of the global war on terror and claimed that President Trump will do everything in his power to end terrorism, including pull out of the Iranian Nuclear Deal. The Vice President also brought up the death of American soldiers in Niger earlier this month. He did not address why American soldiers were in the region or the controversy surrounding President Trump's conversation with the family of Sergeant La David Johnson, one of the fallen soldiers. Supers: Vice President Mike Pence Washington, DC Exacts: PENCE: The Beirut's barracks bombing was the opening salvo in a war that we have waged ever since, the global war on terror. It's a conflict that has taken American troops across the wider world from Lebanon to Libya, from Nigeria to Afghanistan, from Somalia to Iraq and many other battlefields in between. At this very hour around the globe thousands of brave Americans are defending our freedom from the forces of terror and to them to all of you I say with confidence, under this commander in chief the armed forces of the United States will have the support they need to confront our enemy and win. Iran's theocratic rulers aided and abetted the Beirut bombers 34 years ago and even now Iran praises the attackers and remembers them as martyrs. Worse yet the Iranian regime continues to funnel funds and weapons to its terrorist minions with the goal of shedding blood and sowing chaos throughout the wider world. Just over week ago our President took decisive action to confront Iran's aggression when he announced that the United States of America will no longer certify the Iran Nuclear deal or tolerate Iran's support of global terrorism. The war on terror began 34 years ago today. At this very hour, on frontiers of freedom brave Americans continue the fight, continue to sacrifice. As even today we grieve the loss of 4 American heroes who fell in Niger earlier this month. As we do today we honor their service and sacrifice and we grieve with their families and friends. Even more so we renew our pledge that their and the sacrifice we remember today will not have been in vain and as a nation we resolve that under the leadership of President Donald Trump we will drive the cancer of terrorism from the face of the earth.