Wesley and Sini Matthews were in court Monday seeking the return of their biological child, taken from them by authorities after their adoptive child went missing about two weeks ago. On Sunday, police in Richardson, Texas found a child's body. It has not been positively identified, but police believe it could be that of the Mathews' adopted daughter, 3-year-old Sherin. Wesley Mathews was arrested for suspected child endangerment after she went missing. The arrest affidavit says Sherin disappeared after Matthews told her to stand outside one night as punishment for not drinking her milk. The couple's biological child was taken into custody by Texas Child Protective Services days after Sherin went missing... although no new charges have been filed. Nor have any arrests been made since the body was found. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.