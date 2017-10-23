video Top News
Trump hails $13.8 billion Boeing deal with Singapore Airlines
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 01:00
Boeing Co. on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion (£10.4 billion) at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister. The airline said last week it would finalise the order during the visit as part of its bid to modernize its fleet over the next decade. Airlines typically receive discounts on jet orders, and the deal is estimated to be closer to $6.5 billion in value.
