video Top News
Wall Street retreats from record
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 01:17
Telecom and industrial stocks dragged down the major U.S. markets Monday after Wall Street earlier hit record intraday highs. Fred Katayama reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
Wall Street wiped out earlier gains after hitting record highs Monday morning on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's election win. Telecom led the list of decliners, and GE dragged down the S&P 500. Voya Financial's head of asset allocation Barbara Reinhard: SOUNDBITE: BARBARA REINHARD, HEAD OF ASSET ALLOCATION, VOYA FINANCIAL, (ENGLISH) SAYING: "I think there's a lot of wait-and-see on the earnings season. You had a number of companies report last week. I think there's a big wait-and-see approach. Some of the price action that we've seen over the last couple of days is companies that have been beating have not necessarily been rewarded." Hasbro shares dropped. The toymaker issued a weak forecast for the holiday season due to the bankruptcy filing of Toys "R" Us, which sells 9 percent of Hasbro's inventory. T-Mobile US shares gained. Quarterly profit at the third largest carrier in the U.S. surged higher, and the company added 595,000 subscribers who pay monthly phone bills. General Electric shares fell. A number of analysts slashed their price targets on the industrial conglomerate, citing a higher probability that it'll cut dividends. In Europe, a rally in technology and utilities shares nudged the markets higher.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Wall Street retreats from record
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 01:17
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:26)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:06)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:32)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:43)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:43)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:15)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:19)
Editors' Picks »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:40)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:21)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:05)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:42)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:00)
Innovations »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Entertainment »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:28)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:03)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:50)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:41)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:35)
Rough Cuts »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:45)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:05)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (0:51)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:55)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:00)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:34)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Dateline Asia »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:09)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (2:18)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:49)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:12)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)