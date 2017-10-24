Africa eyes Ambassador Haley's visit for U.S. policy hints

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrived in Ethiopia on Monday (October 23), one of the first senior members of President Donald Trump's administration to visit Africa, on a trip diplomats hope will shed light on his plans to engage with the continent. Africa is traditionally overshadowed by more urgent issues, and the Trump administration has so far been hands-off. After meetings on Monday with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and a senior African Union official, Haley told reporters she hoped this was the beginning of "a stronger relationship with the AU and our African partners". Trump has been vocal about North Korea, Iran and tackling Islamic State militants during his first nine months in office, but said little about Africa until he held a lunch last month with nine leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. It was there he announced he would send Haley to South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo to help with efforts to broker peace in both countries. Millions of people have been displaced by ongoing violence, with U.N. peacekeeping missions deployed in both, each costing more than $1 billion annually. Haley plans to take a critical look at the U.N. operations during her visits.