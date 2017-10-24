Amateur videos show extent of child malnutrition in Syria

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Videos released on the internet purport to show severely malnourished children in rebel-held areas of Syria. An unidentified doctor, in a video uploaded on Monday (October 23), said a lack of medicine and food is taking the lives of children in Eastern Ghouta, a rebel stronghold to the east of the capital which is under siege by government forces. The United States, Russia and Jordan reached a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" for southwestern Syria in July, which has reduced violence. That agreement did not include Eastern Ghouta.