Kim Jong Nam murder suspects taken back to crime scene
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 01:15
The suspects accused of murdering the North Korean leader's half brother were taken back to Kuala Lumpur's airport on Tuesday (Oct. 24) to retrace their steps. Rough cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korea's leader were pushed around a Malaysian airport in wheelchairs on Tuesday (October 24) during a court visit to the crime scene. Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, a Vietnamese, are charged with murdering Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with VX, a chemical nerve agent, at Kuala Lumpur's budget international terminal on Feb. 13. Defense lawyers say the women thought they were involved in a prank for a reality TV show when they encountered a man at the airport and did not know they were handling poison. The two women were brought back to the scene as part of an entourage of court officials, led by trial judge Azmi Ariffin and accompanied by over 200 police officers and dozens of journalists, on a visit to retrace the events that unfolded before, during and after Kim Jong Nam's death. Gooi Soon Seng, Siti Aisyah's lawyer, said the visit was necessary to verify the surroundings and locations where the prosecution say the murder took place.
