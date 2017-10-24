Murder charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock

Murder charges have been announced against five Michigan teens accused of killing a man with a rock thrown from a highway overpass, Police say the rock went through the windshield of a van, killing 32-year-old Ken White who was heading home from work. It was one of about twenty thrown from the overpass. All five teens ages 15 to 17 are being charged as adults. If convicted, they could spend life in prison. The victim's father says the punishment pales in comparison to the pain and suffering the family is going through. SOUNDBITE: KENNY WHITE, VICTIM'S FATHER, SAYING: "Even if they spend thirty years in prison they get to wake up every single day. They still get phone calls from their parents. They still get visitors. My son don't get none of that no more. That was taken away from him for something stupid." White, who leaves behind a 5-year-old son, was a passenger in the van that was traveling on Interstate 75 in Vienna Township when it was hit last week. Four other vehicles were damaged, no other injuries were reported.