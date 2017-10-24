Reuters - Video

Russian flags thrown at Trump as he arrives at U.S. Capitol

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 00:55

A man was taken into custody at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, after he heckled President Trump and threw Russian flags at him. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) A man was taken into custody at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday after he heckled President Trump and threw Russian flags at him. Trump had just arrived at the Capitol to talk to Republican senators about tax reform. As he walked with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the man threw several Russian flags at Trump and shouted, "Trump is treason."

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 00:55