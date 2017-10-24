Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Trump \
Trump "debases our country": Corker - 02:27
Trump \
Trump "debases our country": Corker - 02:27
Murder charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock
Murder charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock - 00:59
Harry Potter editions work magic for Bloomsbury
Harry Potter editions work magic for Bloomsbury - 00:46
Amateur videos show extent of child malnutrition in Syria
Amateur videos show extent of child malnutrition in Syria - 01:01
Severe weather slams Carolinas
Severe weather slams Carolinas - 00:52
Teargas fired at opposition protesters in Nairobi
Teargas fired at opposition protesters in Nairobi - 00:51
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects taken back to crime scene
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects taken back to crime scene - 01:15
Retailers use legal fine print to curb Amazon's Whole Foods
Retailers use legal fine print to curb Amazon's Whole Foods - 01:39
Africa eyes Ambassador Haley's visit for U.S. policy hints
Africa eyes Ambassador Haley's visit for U.S. policy hints - 01:15
Tillerson urges Iraq, Kurds to resolve growing conflict
Tillerson urges Iraq, Kurds to resolve growing conflict - 00:58

Ryan dismisses Corker, Trump feud; wants tax reform

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 00:56

Rather than focusing on the ongoing feud between Senator Bob Corker and President Trump, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan tells reporters to ''put this Twitter dispute aside'' and focus on tax reform instead. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday dismissed the ongoing Twitter feud between President Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, saying the focus of attention should be on tax reform. Ryan said he wants the House of Representatives to pass a Republican tax cut bill by the Nov. 23 Thanksgiving holiday, echoing President Trump's call to speed up the party's efforts to get the measure approved before year's end.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Ryan dismisses Corker, Trump feud; wants tax reform

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 00:56