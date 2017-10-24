Ryan dismisses Corker, Trump feud; wants tax reform

Rather than focusing on the ongoing feud between Senator Bob Corker and President Trump, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan tells reporters to ''put this Twitter dispute aside'' and focus on tax reform instead. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday dismissed the ongoing Twitter feud between President Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, saying the focus of attention should be on tax reform. Ryan said he wants the House of Representatives to pass a Republican tax cut bill by the Nov. 23 Thanksgiving holiday, echoing President Trump's call to speed up the party's efforts to get the measure approved before year's end.