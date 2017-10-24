video Top News
Severe weather slams Carolinas
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 00:52
Residents of the Carolinas are cleaning up after severe weather swept through the region on Monday. At least nine tornado sightings were reported. Linda So has more.
An 18-wheeler tossed around by what was likely a tornado that hit Spartanburg, South Carolina Monday. Fire shot up through gas lines after strong storms swept through the area. Powerful winds knocked down trees and power lines leaving thousands in the dark. SOUNDBITE: DANIEL MCKINNEY, SOUTH CAROLINA RESIDENT, SAYING: "My neighbor's house over here, it knocked four five holes in her roof.. Knocked her whole deck off the back of her house." Severe weather also rolled through North Carolina, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands. The National Weather Service says at least nine tornado sightings were reported across the Carolinas Monday night. The storms are now moving towards the Northeast and could dump heavy rain from Pennsylvania to Boston leaving the potential for flash flooding.
