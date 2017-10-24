Teargas fired at opposition protesters in Nairobi

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Kenyan police fired teargas at opposition protesters and fired in the air to disperse them in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday (October 24). Two days before the repeat presidential election, Kenya's main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, had appeared to reverse his call for his supporters to protest against the October 26 ballot. But after the protesters were dispersed in Nairobi, Senator James Orengo, an opposition senator and lawyer who led Odinga's successful petition at the Supreme Court, said the opposition maintained its call for peaceful demonstrations on election day. Odinga is boycotting the contest against incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta. He says it will not be free and fair because the election board has not made sufficient progress in carrying out reforms he demanded after the original election held in August was annulled.