video Top News
Teargas fired at opposition protesters in Nairobi
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 00:51
A cloud of teargas was used by Kenyan police in Nairobi to disperse protesters ahead of Thursday's repeat election. Rough cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Kenyan police fired teargas at opposition protesters and fired in the air to disperse them in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday (October 24). Two days before the repeat presidential election, Kenya's main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, had appeared to reverse his call for his supporters to protest against the October 26 ballot. But after the protesters were dispersed in Nairobi, Senator James Orengo, an opposition senator and lawyer who led Odinga's successful petition at the Supreme Court, said the opposition maintained its call for peaceful demonstrations on election day. Odinga is boycotting the contest against incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta. He says it will not be free and fair because the election board has not made sufficient progress in carrying out reforms he demanded after the original election held in August was annulled.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Teargas fired at opposition protesters in Nairobi
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 00:51
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:27)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:38)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:26)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:06)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:32)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:05)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:43)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:43)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:19)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:15)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:19)
Editors' Picks »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:40)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:21)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:05)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:42)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:00)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:18)
Innovations »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Entertainment »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:28)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:03)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:50)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:41)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:35)
Rough Cuts »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:45)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (0:55)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (0:56)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:05)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:55)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:00)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:34)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Dateline Asia »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:09)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (2:18)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:49)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:12)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)