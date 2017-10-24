Reuters - Video

Trump "debases our country": Corker

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 02:27

U.S. Senator Bob Corker eviscerated President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the two Republicans exchanged insults on Twitter, saying the president is consistently untruthful and has debased the United States and undermined its relationships around the world. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. Senator Bob Corker eviscerated President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the two Republicans exchanged insults on Twitter, saying the president is consistently untruthful and has debased the United States and undermined its relationships around the world. "The president has great difficulty with the truth," Corker said in a CNN interview at the Capitol, where Trump is due to meet with senators later in the day to forge consensus on a tax reform plan. "He is purposely breaking down relationships we have around the world that had been useful to our nation. "I think the debasement of our nation is what he'll be remembered most for."

