Trump's border wall promise seeing first tangible signs

These tall slabs of concrete and steel are the first tangible signs of President Trump's campaign promise for a border wall. One of the eight prototypes on display could become the model for what Trump has long promoted as a priority; a solid wall extending the full length of the U.S.-Mexico border. SOUNDBITE: U.S. REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "That's right we are going to build a wall. The wall will be built and the wall will be paid for by Mexico." Whether any of the prototypes become part of an actual wall remains uncertain. Congress has so far shown little interest in appropriating the estimated 21.6 billion dollars it would cost to built the wall. Still, border patrol officials are welcoming the momentum. SOUNDBITE: RAY VILLAREAL, DEPUTY CHIEF BORDER AGENT, SAYING: "Our current infrastructure is well over two decades old. This was built in the mid to early nineties. In the last three years, our secondary fence has been breached almost 2000 times. So, is there a need for improvement? Absolutely." Currently, about 650 miles of the 1,900-mile border with Mexico is fenced. Even if Trump's wall never gets funded, the border patrol might still incorporate some of the new wall designs to replace worn sections of the existing fence. Next month, a private company will begin testing the prototypes to determine how easy they would be to climb over or dig beneath.