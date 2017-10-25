President Trump says reports that presidential rival, Hillary Clinton and her campaign helped fund research that became a controversial dossier of allegations about his connections to Russia are ''a very sad commentary on politics in this country.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (no reporter narration) STORY: President Trump told reporters on Wednesday he thinks "it's very sad" when asked about reports that the campaign of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee had helped fund research that became a dossier of allegations about Trump's connections to Russia. "I think it's a disgrace," he said. "It's a very sad commentary on politics in this country." Several congressional panels are investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump's favor, and potential collusion by Trump aides. Moscow has denied such interference and Trump has denied any collusion by his campaign.