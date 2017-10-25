video Top News
Dossier reports, "a very sad commentary on politics in this country": Trump
2:42pm EDT - 00:37
President Trump says reports that presidential rival, Hillary Clinton and her campaign helped fund research that became a controversial dossier of allegations about his connections to Russia are ''a very sad commentary on politics in this country.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT (no reporter narration) STORY: President Trump told reporters on Wednesday he thinks "it's very sad" when asked about reports that the campaign of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee had helped fund research that became a dossier of allegations about Trump's connections to Russia. "I think it's a disgrace," he said. "It's a very sad commentary on politics in this country." Several congressional panels are investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump's favor, and potential collusion by Trump aides. Moscow has denied such interference and Trump has denied any collusion by his campaign.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Dossier reports, "a very sad commentary on politics in this country": Trump
2:42pm EDT - 00:37
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
2:25pm EDT - (1:49)
4:22pm EDT - (1:13)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:15)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:19)
12:26am EDT - (1:16)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:27)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:49)
Editors' Picks »
11:41am EDT - (1:14)
12:31pm EDT - (1:52)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:40)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:21)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:05)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:42)
Innovations »
12:10pm EDT - (1:25)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (0:55)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Entertainment »
10:06am EDT - (2:35)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:28)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:03)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:50)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:41)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Rough Cuts »
12:04pm EDT - (0:52)
7:22am EDT - (1:09)
7:27am EDT - (0:33)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:45)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (0:55)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (0:56)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:05)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (0:51)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Dateline Asia »
7:04am EDT - (2:12)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:09)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (2:18)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:49)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:12)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)