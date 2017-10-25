Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

There was 'no hesitation' in call to widow of Sgt. Johnson: Trump
There was 'no hesitation' in call to widow of Sgt. Johnson: Trump - 01:31
Trump on taxes, GOP's 'great unity'
Trump on taxes, GOP's 'great unity' - 02:01
Exclusive: Paul Ryan foresees 'class 5 rapids' in tax push
Exclusive: Paul Ryan foresees 'class 5 rapids' in tax push - 03:06
Breakingviews TV: Carlyle’s collective
Breakingviews TV: Carlyle’s collective - 03:19
U.S. concerned about Pakistan’s stability - Tillerson
U.S. concerned about Pakistan’s stability - Tillerson - 01:03
Russians trying to 'pollute' sources of information: Bill Clinton
Russians trying to 'pollute' sources of information: Bill Clinton - 01:44
Mattis praises Philippine army on Marawi City fight
Mattis praises Philippine army on Marawi City fight - 00:48
U.S. House will not tackle healthcare this year: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters
U.S. House will not tackle healthcare this year: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters - 01:40
GOP tax plan unlikely to swell deficit: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters
GOP tax plan unlikely to swell deficit: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters - 00:42
Justice Dept must hand over 'Trump dossier': Speaker Ryan tells Reuters
Justice Dept must hand over 'Trump dossier': Speaker Ryan tells Reuters - 00:39
New rules allow US to spy on 'homegrown violent extremists'
New rules allow US to spy on 'homegrown violent extremists' - 02:08

Dossier reports, "a very sad commentary on politics in this country": Trump

2:42pm EDT - 00:37

President Trump says reports that presidential rival, Hillary Clinton and her campaign helped fund research that became a controversial dossier of allegations about his connections to Russia are ''a very sad commentary on politics in this country.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (no reporter narration) STORY: President Trump told reporters on Wednesday he thinks "it's very sad" when asked about reports that the campaign of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee had helped fund research that became a dossier of allegations about Trump's connections to Russia. "I think it's a disgrace," he said. "It's a very sad commentary on politics in this country." Several congressional panels are investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump's favor, and potential collusion by Trump aides. Moscow has denied such interference and Trump has denied any collusion by his campaign.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Dossier reports, "a very sad commentary on politics in this country": Trump

2:42pm EDT - 00:37