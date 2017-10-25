video Top News
Ex-Guatemalan judge sentenced to eight months in FIFA bribery case
7:28pm EDT - 00:58
A former Guatemalan judge was sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday as part of a U.S.-led FIFA bribery case. Nathan Frandino reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
The gavel has fallen for the Hector Trujillo, the first person to be sentenced in the U.S. probe into bribery at world soccer governing body FIFA. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen sentenced the former Guatemalan judge to eight months in prison on Wednesday. Trujillo, who once served as general secretary for Guatemala's soccer federation, had pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June. He admitted to taking kickbacks from a marketing company in exchange for helping to secure media and marketing rights for World Cup qualifying matches. He's one of at least 42 people and entities charged in the probe... which covered more than $200 million dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Before his sentencing, Trujillo said through an interpreter that he thought of the payments as reward for his hard work, and as "common practice."
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Ex-Guatemalan judge sentenced to eight months in FIFA bribery case
7:28pm EDT - 00:58
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
8:05pm EDT - (1:54)
3:23am EDT - (2:08)
2:25pm EDT - (1:49)
3:53am EDT - (1:24)
4:22pm EDT - (1:13)
12:26am EDT - (1:16)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:32)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:19)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:05)
Editors' Picks »
11:41am EDT - (1:14)
12:31pm EDT - (1:52)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:40)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:39)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:21)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:05)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:42)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:50)
Innovations »
12:10pm EDT - (1:25)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (0:55)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Entertainment »
10:06am EDT - (2:35)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:28)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:03)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:50)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:41)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Rough Cuts »
2:40pm EDT - (0:45)
5:45pm EDT - (1:11)
12:04pm EDT - (0:52)
10:23am EDT - (0:39)
7:22am EDT - (1:09)
7:27am EDT - (0:33)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:45)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (0:55)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Dateline Asia »
7:04am EDT - (2:12)
6:28am EDT - (2:10)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:09)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (2:18)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:49)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:12)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)