Ex-Guatemalan judge sentenced to eight months in FIFA bribery case

The gavel has fallen for the Hector Trujillo, the first person to be sentenced in the U.S. probe into bribery at world soccer governing body FIFA. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen sentenced the former Guatemalan judge to eight months in prison on Wednesday. Trujillo, who once served as general secretary for Guatemala's soccer federation, had pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June. He admitted to taking kickbacks from a marketing company in exchange for helping to secure media and marketing rights for World Cup qualifying matches. He's one of at least 42 people and entities charged in the probe... which covered more than $200 million dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Before his sentencing, Trujillo said through an interpreter that he thought of the payments as reward for his hard work, and as "common practice."