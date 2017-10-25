Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

New rules allow US to spy on 'homegrown violent extremists'
New rules allow US to spy on 'homegrown violent extremists' - 02:08
Michigan teens denied bond in deadly rock-throwing incident
Michigan teens denied bond in deadly rock-throwing incident - 01:15
Turkey starts trial of rights activists, including Amnesty
Turkey starts trial of rights activists, including Amnesty - 01:39
Kenya chief justice: Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election
Kenya chief justice: Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election - 01:09
Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought
Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought - 00:33
Flake, Corker blast Trump as party feud deepens
Flake, Corker blast Trump as party feud deepens - 02:27
3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record
3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record - 01:05
Trump's border wall promise seeing first tangible signs
Trump's border wall promise seeing first tangible signs - 01:19
Russian flags thrown at Trump as he arrives at U.S. Capitol
Russian flags thrown at Trump as he arrives at U.S. Capitol - 00:55
Breakingviews TV: Whirlpool sucking sound
Breakingviews TV: Whirlpool sucking sound - 02:51
Trump-Corker feud flares up ahead of key meeting
Trump-Corker feud flares up ahead of key meeting - 01:38

Justice Dept must hand over 'Trump dossier': Speaker Ryan tells Reuters

10:23am EDT - 00:39

In an interview with Reuters, House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Department of Justice needs to immediately give Congress documents related to the funding of a dossier on Donald Trump during the presidential campaign. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) The Department of Justice needs to immediately give Congress documents related to the funding of a dossier on Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday, saying the department and the FBI were "stonewalling." "We've had these document requests with the administration, with the FBI in particular, for a long time and they've been stonewalling," Ryan told Reuters in an interview, adding that the department and the FBI needs to comply with Congress' documents requests "and they need to do it immediately." Ryan was responding to a question about a Washington Post report on Tuesday that said the campaign of Trump's Democratic rival for the White House, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee had helped fund research that became a dossier of allegations about Trump's connections to Russia. Several congressional panels are investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump's favor, and potential collusion by Trump aides. Moscow has denied such interference and Trump has denied any collusion by his campaign.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Justice Dept must hand over 'Trump dossier': Speaker Ryan tells Reuters

10:23am EDT - 00:39