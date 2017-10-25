ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Kenya plunged deeper into political crisis on Wednesday (October 25) after its Supreme Court said it could not hear a case to delay a presidential election because it lacked the judges to make a quorum. Only the Supreme Court has the authority to delay Thursday's (October 26) poll, preparations for which have been marred by administrative confusion and an undercurrent of violence. Chief Justice David Maraga said one judge was unwell, another was abroad and unable to return in time, and another judge was unable to come to court after her bodyguard was shot and injured on Tuesday (October 24) night. A lawyer for the election board said the Supreme Court statement meant the elections, which opposition leader Raila Odinga is boycotting, would proceed. Outside the court, opposition lawyer James Orengo said the election would have no legitimacy because of a High Court ruling that the appointment of constituency-level electoral officers was illegal.