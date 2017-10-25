Michigan teens denied bond in deadly rock-throwing incident

A judge denied bond on Tuesday for five Michigan teens charged with second-degree murder. They're accused of throwing a 6-pound rock from a highway overpass that killed a man. The teens ages 15 to 17 were arraigned in a Genesee County courtroom where they entered not-guilty pleas. All five are being charged as adults. SOUNDBITE: FRANK MANLEY, DEFENSE ATTORNEY, SAYING: "Although the charges are the same, the kids are all different. The actions that the kids may have become involved in are all different. So even though the charges were read exactly the same, my anticipation is that there will be a distinction once the evidence comes forward." The teens are accused of throwing a rock from an overpass on Interstate 75 near Flint, Michigan which killed 32-year-old Kenneth White. White was a passenger in a van, heading home from work when he was struck in the face, head and chest after the rock smashed through the windshield. He died from blunt force trauma. White was engaged to be married and leaves behind a 5-year-old son. Investigators believe Kyle Anger, who turns 18 next week, threw the rock that hit the van. If convicted, the teens could spend up to life in prison. A preliminary hearing for the teens is scheduled in early November.