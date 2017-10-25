ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) While campaigning for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, former U.S. President Bill Clinton said that Russia attacking the U.S. election system was 'serious', saying they were trying to 'pollute' sources of information. "Russia attacking our whole system is serious," Clinton said on Tuesday in Paramus, New Jersey. "What they're trying to do is not just win one election, what they're really trying to do is to be able to pollute the sources of information so much that they'll be no difference between fact and fiction." Clinton said Washington was pushed to the extreme right because not enough people were voting in non-presidential election years. "Why in the world these think that our politics in Washington have been so paralyzed and pushed to the extreme right? Why? Because people are scared of getting beat in a primary than a general because they took over the legislatures, they took over the governors, and they overdid the redistricting because too many of us were AWOL (absent without leave) in a non presidential election year," Clinton said in his call for action. Clinton is not the first former president to join gubernatorial candidates on the campaign trail. Former President Obama rallied for Democrat Ralph Northam in Virginia on October 19.