Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Mattis praises Philippine army on Marawi City fight
Mattis praises Philippine army on Marawi City fight - 00:48
U.S. House will not tackle healthcare this year: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters
U.S. House will not tackle healthcare this year: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters - 01:40
GOP tax plan unlikely to swell deficit: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters
GOP tax plan unlikely to swell deficit: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters - 00:42
Justice Dept must hand over 'Trump dossier': Speaker Ryan tells Reuters
Justice Dept must hand over 'Trump dossier': Speaker Ryan tells Reuters - 00:39
New rules allow US to spy on 'homegrown violent extremists'
New rules allow US to spy on 'homegrown violent extremists' - 02:08
Michigan teens denied bond in deadly rock-throwing incident
Michigan teens denied bond in deadly rock-throwing incident - 01:15
Turkey starts trial of rights activists, including Amnesty
Turkey starts trial of rights activists, including Amnesty - 01:39
Kenya chief justice: Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election
Kenya chief justice: Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election - 01:09
Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought
Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought - 00:33
Flake, Corker blast Trump as party feud deepens
Flake, Corker blast Trump as party feud deepens - 02:27
3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record
3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record - 01:05

Russians trying to 'pollute' sources of information: Bill Clinton

9:24am EDT - 01:44

Campaigning for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, former U.S. President Bill Clinton said on Tuesday that Russia's attacks on the U.S. election system is 'serious', calling it an attempt to 'pollute' sourcies of information. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) While campaigning for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, former U.S. President Bill Clinton said that Russia attacking the U.S. election system was 'serious', saying they were trying to 'pollute' sources of information. "Russia attacking our whole system is serious," Clinton said on Tuesday in Paramus, New Jersey. "What they're trying to do is not just win one election, what they're really trying to do is to be able to pollute the sources of information so much that they'll be no difference between fact and fiction." Clinton said Washington was pushed to the extreme right because not enough people were voting in non-presidential election years. "Why in the world these think that our politics in Washington have been so paralyzed and pushed to the extreme right? Why? Because people are scared of getting beat in a primary than a general because they took over the legislatures, they took over the governors, and they overdid the redistricting because too many of us were AWOL (absent without leave) in a non presidential election year," Clinton said in his call for action. Clinton is not the first former president to join gubernatorial candidates on the campaign trail. Former President Obama rallied for Democrat Ralph Northam in Virginia on October 19.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Russians trying to 'pollute' sources of information: Bill Clinton

9:24am EDT - 01:44