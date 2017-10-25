video Top News
There was 'no hesitation' in call to widow of Sgt. Johnson: Trump
2:41pm EDT - 01:31
President Trump said there was 'no hesitation' when he called the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed in Niger this month and he said he was 'extremely nice to her'. The widow, Myeshia Johnson, said the president couldn't remember her late husband's name. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) President Trump said there was 'no hesitation' when he called the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed in Niger this month and he said he was 'extremely nice to her', despite the widow, Myeshia Johnson, telling ABC News that the president couldn't remember her late husband's name. "I was extremely nice to her... I was extremely courteous," Trump said on his way to Joint Base Andrews for his trip to Dallas. "Right from the beginning, there was no hesitation. One of the greatest memories of all time." In an ABC intervew, Johnson said Trump "made me cry even worse" in a condolence telephone call when he said her husband "knew what he signed up for." After the interview aired, Trump again defended himself, saying in a Twitter post that his conversation with Johnson had been "very respectful." In the "Good Morning America" interview, Johnson also said she has been told little about how her husband, Sergeant La David T. Johnson, was killed and has not been allowed to see his body. La David Johnson was one of four U.S. Army special forces soldiers killed during an Oct. 4 ambush in the West African nation.
