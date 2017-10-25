Trump on taxes, GOP's 'great unity'

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) President Trump said there was 'great unity' in the Republican party and he would protect 401 (k) retirement savings accounts, but said it could be part of congressional negotiations over tax cuts. "We have great unity if you look at what happened yesterday at the meeting... I called it a lovefest, " Trump said. U.S. Senator Jeff Flake said on Wednesday he expected more Republican colleagues to speak out against Donald Trump's alarming behavior as well as his policies, one day after a speech denouncing the Republican president. Flake, one of Trump's most outspoken critics, said the president has engaged in "reckless, outrageous and undignified" behavior, and has trafficked in resentment in a speech on Tuesday on the Senate floor. Flake announced he will not seek re-election when his term ends in 2018. Regarding tax cuts, Trump said he wants to protect 401 (k) retirement savings accounts "Maybe we'll use it as negotiating but trust me ... there are certain kinds of deals you don't want to negotiate with," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn as he prepared to depart on a trip to Dallas.