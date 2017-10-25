Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Flake, Corker blast Trump as party feud deepens
Flake, Corker blast Trump as party feud deepens - 02:27
3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record
3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record - 01:05
Trump's border wall promise seeing first tangible signs
Trump's border wall promise seeing first tangible signs - 01:19
Russian flags thrown at Trump as he arrives at U.S. Capitol
Russian flags thrown at Trump as he arrives at U.S. Capitol - 00:55
Breakingviews TV: Whirlpool sucking sound
Breakingviews TV: Whirlpool sucking sound - 02:51
Trump-Corker feud flares up ahead of key meeting
Trump-Corker feud flares up ahead of key meeting - 01:38
Ryan dismisses Corker, Trump feud; wants tax reform
Ryan dismisses Corker, Trump feud; wants tax reform - 00:56
Trump \
Trump "debases our country": Corker - 02:27
Trump \
Trump "debases our country": Corker - 02:27
Murder charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock
Murder charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock - 00:59
Harry Potter editions work magic for Bloomsbury
Harry Potter editions work magic for Bloomsbury - 00:46

Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought

7:27am EDT - 00:33

Police are searching for a gunman after two men were shot and killed at Grambling State University in Louisiana. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Two men were shot and killed at Grambling State University in Louisiana where authorities are searching for the shooter early on Wednesday, local media reported. Student Earl Andrews, 23, and Monquiarius Caldwell, 23, who was not a student, were killed during an altercation in a courtyard at about midnight, Will Sutton, the school's media relations director, told WISH-TV. "Our prayers go out to the victims and their families. Violence has no place on our campus. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation," Sutton said in a statement to the station. Police were searching for the unknown shooter who fled the scene, Sutton said. Grambling State University is a black college attended by about 4,800 students in Grambling in northern Louisiana.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought

7:27am EDT - 00:33