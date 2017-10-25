Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Two men were shot and killed at Grambling State University in Louisiana where authorities are searching for the shooter early on Wednesday, local media reported. Student Earl Andrews, 23, and Monquiarius Caldwell, 23, who was not a student, were killed during an altercation in a courtyard at about midnight, Will Sutton, the school's media relations director, told WISH-TV. "Our prayers go out to the victims and their families. Violence has no place on our campus. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation," Sutton said in a statement to the station. Police were searching for the unknown shooter who fled the scene, Sutton said. Grambling State University is a black college attended by about 4,800 students in Grambling in northern Louisiana.