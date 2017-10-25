video Top News
Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought
7:27am EDT - 00:33
Police are searching for a gunman after two men were shot and killed at Grambling State University in Louisiana. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Two men were shot and killed at Grambling State University in Louisiana where authorities are searching for the shooter early on Wednesday, local media reported. Student Earl Andrews, 23, and Monquiarius Caldwell, 23, who was not a student, were killed during an altercation in a courtyard at about midnight, Will Sutton, the school's media relations director, told WISH-TV. "Our prayers go out to the victims and their families. Violence has no place on our campus. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation," Sutton said in a statement to the station. Police were searching for the unknown shooter who fled the scene, Sutton said. Grambling State University is a black college attended by about 4,800 students in Grambling in northern Louisiana.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought
7:27am EDT - 00:33
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
3:53am EDT - (1:24)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:32)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:16)
12:26am EDT - (1:16)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:06)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:43)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:15)
2:03am EDT - (0:55)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:26)
Editors' Picks »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:40)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:39)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:21)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:05)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:42)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:00)
Innovations »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Entertainment »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:28)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:03)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:50)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:41)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:35)
Rough Cuts »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:45)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:05)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (0:51)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:15)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:15)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (0:58)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:55)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:00)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Dateline Asia »
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:09)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (2:18)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:49)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:12)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)