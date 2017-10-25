Reuters - Video

U.S. concerned about Pakistan’s stability - Tillerson

9:20am EDT - 01:03

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Washington is concerned about the security and stability of Pakistan's government as it faces growing challenges from militant groups. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday (October 25) that Washington was concerned about the stability of the Pakistan government as the threat level from militant groups rises within the country's borders. Tillerson was speaking after talks with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi as part of a new effort by the Trump administration to deepen economic and strategic ties, as a way to balance China's growing clout across Asia. Both sides pledged to strengthen anti-terrorism cooperation and Tillerson said Washington stood ready to provide India with advanced military technologies. Swaraj said the issue of India's diplomatic and economic relations with North Korea came up during the talks, but she conveyed to the top U.S. diplomat that some level of diplomatic presence was necessary. The focus on North Korea comes as U.S. President Donald Trump heads to China next month, where he is expected to urge President Xi Jinping to make good on his commitments to pressure North Korea.

U.S. concerned about Pakistan’s stability - Tillerson

9:20am EDT - 01:03