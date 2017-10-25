Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

GOP tax plan unlikely to swell deficit: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters
GOP tax plan unlikely to swell deficit: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters - 00:42
Justice Dept must hand over 'Trump dossier': Speaker Ryan tells Reuters
Justice Dept must hand over 'Trump dossier': Speaker Ryan tells Reuters - 00:39
New rules allow US to spy on 'homegrown violent extremists'
New rules allow US to spy on 'homegrown violent extremists' - 02:08
Michigan teens denied bond in deadly rock-throwing incident
Michigan teens denied bond in deadly rock-throwing incident - 01:15
Turkey starts trial of rights activists, including Amnesty
Turkey starts trial of rights activists, including Amnesty - 01:39
Kenya chief justice: Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election
Kenya chief justice: Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election - 01:09
Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought
Two men shot dead at Grambling State University, gunman sought - 00:33
Flake, Corker blast Trump as party feud deepens
Flake, Corker blast Trump as party feud deepens - 02:27
3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record
3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record - 01:05
Trump's border wall promise seeing first tangible signs
Trump's border wall promise seeing first tangible signs - 01:19
Russian flags thrown at Trump as he arrives at U.S. Capitol
Russian flags thrown at Trump as he arrives at U.S. Capitol - 00:55

U.S. House will not tackle healthcare this year: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters

10:56am EDT - 01:40

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress will not attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare again this year but should try again in 2018. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress will not attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare again this year but should try again in 2018. "I think that is something we should do next year," Ryan said in an interview with Reuters. The House passed its version of Republican healthcare legislation but the Senate failed in July and September to approve its own legislation despite seven years of Republican promises to dismantle Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement. Getting rid of Obamacare was a top campaign promise last year by President Donald Trump.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

U.S. House will not tackle healthcare this year: Speaker Ryan tells Reuters

10:56am EDT - 01:40