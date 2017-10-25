video Top News
Wildlife at risk in Brazil park blaze
3:38pm EDT - 00:55
Firefighters in Brazil are in a race against time as a wildfire rages through a national park, threatening wildlife. Nathan Frandino reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
The Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Goias, Brazil is burning up. A wildfire that started on October 17th, has destroyed nearly 160,000 acres... roughly a quarter of the entire park. Firefighters are attacking the flames by air and on the ground. (SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) UNIDENTIFIED FIREFIGHTER TALKING ABOUT THE PLANES THEY ARE USING TO HELP IN THE FIGHT SAYING: "The aim is for them to control the flames as much as possible before the firefighters go in and do the rest." Known for its biodiversity, the park is home to an array of flora and wildlife. Park rangers say they fear the worst. (SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) DIRECTOR OF THE CHAPADA DOS VIADEIROS NATIONAL PARK FERNANDO TATAGIBA SAYING: "We have guara wolves, jaguars, deer as well as many other types of animals (living in the park). We will clearly have a lot of deaths." Officials believe the fire was deliberately lit. An investigation is underway to find those responsible.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Wildlife at risk in Brazil park blaze
3:38pm EDT - 00:55
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
8:05pm EDT - (1:54)
3:23am EDT - (2:08)
2:25pm EDT - (1:49)
3:53am EDT - (1:24)
12:26am EDT - (1:16)
4:22pm EDT - (1:13)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:32)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:27)
12:19pm EDT - (1:17)
Editors' Picks »
11:41am EDT - (1:14)
12:31pm EDT - (1:52)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:40)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:39)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:21)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:05)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:42)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:50)
Innovations »
12:10pm EDT - (1:25)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (0:55)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Entertainment »
10:06am EDT - (2:35)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:28)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:03)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:50)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:41)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Rough Cuts »
2:40pm EDT - (0:45)
5:45pm EDT - (1:11)
12:04pm EDT - (0:52)
10:23am EDT - (0:39)
7:22am EDT - (1:09)
7:27am EDT - (0:33)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:45)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (0:56)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Dateline Asia »
7:04am EDT - (2:12)
6:28am EDT - (2:10)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:09)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (2:18)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:49)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:12)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)