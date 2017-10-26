video Top News
Barcelona students protest over Spain's plans for direct rule
7:54am EDT - 01:07
Thousands of students take to the streets in Barcelona to protest against Madrid's plans for direct rule over the region. Rough cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Thousands of students gathered in Barcelona on Thursday (October 26) for a pro-independence rally against direct rule by the Spanish national government. It came as reports emerged that Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont was set to call a snap regional election for December 20, local media reported, a move that could help break a one-month deadlock between the Madrid government and Catalan separatists seeking independence from Spain. Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia said Puigdemont had taken the decision in a bid to convince the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy not to enforce direct rule in the region. Calling an election could either strengthen Puigdemont's mandate if pro-independence parties won, or allow him a graceful exit if they did not. But it could also heighten divisions within the secessionist camp and bring the current campaign to a halt.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Barcelona students protest over Spain's plans for direct rule
7:54am EDT - 01:07
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (1:49)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (3:06)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:49)
6:20am EDT - (0:53)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:19)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (2:08)
Editors' Picks »
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (1:14)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (1:52)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (1:49)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:40)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:39)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:21)
Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - (1:05)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:42)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:50)
Innovations »
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (1:25)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (0:55)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Entertainment »
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (1:27)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (2:35)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:01)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:28)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:03)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:50)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (1:36)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (0:41)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Rough Cuts »
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (0:45)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (1:11)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (0:52)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (1:03)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (1:44)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (0:48)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (0:42)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Dateline Asia »
4:40am EDT - (2:16)
1:24am EDT - (2:08)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (2:12)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (2:14)
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - (2:10)
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - (2:09)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (2:18)
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - (1:49)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:12)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)