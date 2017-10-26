Barcelona students protest over Spain's plans for direct rule

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Thousands of students gathered in Barcelona on Thursday (October 26) for a pro-independence rally against direct rule by the Spanish national government. It came as reports emerged that Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont was set to call a snap regional election for December 20, local media reported, a move that could help break a one-month deadlock between the Madrid government and Catalan separatists seeking independence from Spain. Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia said Puigdemont had taken the decision in a bid to convince the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy not to enforce direct rule in the region. Calling an election could either strengthen Puigdemont's mandate if pro-independence parties won, or allow him a graceful exit if they did not. But it could also heighten divisions within the secessionist camp and bring the current campaign to a halt.