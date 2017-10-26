Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Barcelona students protest over Spain's plans for direct rule
Barcelona students protest over Spain's plans for direct rule - 01:07
Explosion at Indonesian firework factory kills scores
Explosion at Indonesian firework factory kills scores - 00:50
Airports brace for delays as new US security rules take hold
Airports brace for delays as new US security rules take hold - 01:51
Tesla's seat strategy raises eyebrows
Tesla's seat strategy raises eyebrows - 02:20
Kenyatta votes in Kenya election re-run
Kenyatta votes in Kenya election re-run - 00:53
Opposition supporters clash with police in Nairobi slum
Opposition supporters clash with police in Nairobi slum - 00:53
Judge rejects bid to revive Obamacare subsidies
Judge rejects bid to revive Obamacare subsidies - 01:54
Ex-Guatemalan judge sentenced to eight months in FIFA bribery case
Ex-Guatemalan judge sentenced to eight months in FIFA bribery case - 00:58
Wildlife at risk in Brazil park blaze
Wildlife at risk in Brazil park blaze - 00:55
NAACP warns black travelers not to fly American Airlines
NAACP warns black travelers not to fly American Airlines - 01:36
Dossier reports, \
Dossier reports, "a very sad commentary on politics in this country": Trump - 00:37

Bush Sr. apologizes after groping accusation

10:53am EDT - 01:10

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush apologized through a spokesman for what an actress described as a sexual assault, but which Bush said was intended as a friendly pat. Linda So reports.

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has apologized following allegations by actress Heather Lind that he groped her as they posed for photos together in 2014. In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Lind accused Bush of touching her inappropriately during a photo-op for a TV show she was working on. Lind wrote that the former president quote, "touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then touched me again." Bush's spokesman Jim McGrath says it was intended as a friendly pat. In response to Lind's post, he issued a statement saying, "Bush has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. To anyone he has offended, President Bush agologizes most sincerely." Shortly after Lind's allegation, a second woman accused the former president of groping her. New York actress Jordana Grolnick says the former president touched her behind during a photo-op at a Maine theater in 2016 while joking his favorite magician is David Cop-a-Feel.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Bush Sr. apologizes after groping accusation

10:53am EDT - 01:10