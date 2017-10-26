Bush Sr. apologizes after groping accusation

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has apologized following allegations by actress Heather Lind that he groped her as they posed for photos together in 2014. In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Lind accused Bush of touching her inappropriately during a photo-op for a TV show she was working on. Lind wrote that the former president quote, "touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then touched me again." Bush's spokesman Jim McGrath says it was intended as a friendly pat. In response to Lind's post, he issued a statement saying, "Bush has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. To anyone he has offended, President Bush agologizes most sincerely." Shortly after Lind's allegation, a second woman accused the former president of groping her. New York actress Jordana Grolnick says the former president touched her behind during a photo-op at a Maine theater in 2016 while joking his favorite magician is David Cop-a-Feel.